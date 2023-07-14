Liev Schreiber, 55, Secretly Marries Pregnant Girlfriend Taylor, 31, In Romantic Backyard Ceremony

Liev Schrieber and Taylor Niesen are reportedly newlyweds! The Asteroid City star, 55, and his girlfriend, 31, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony over the Fourth of July weekend, according to a new report from DailyMail. The ceremony was very intimate and took place at Liev’s mansion in the Hamptons, with only four guests present.

The actor and his girlfriend said their “I do’s” in the yard of his Montauk home. The ceremony was said by author Jonathan Safran Foer, 46. The Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close writer’s wife was also in attendance as were Liev’s children Alexander “Sasha,” 16, and Samuel “Kai,” 15, whom he shares with his wife Naomi Watts, 54. While the pair didn’t officially announce that they got married, Liev did post a photo of their dogs dressed as a bride and groom in an adorable Instagram post. “Scout got married to his longtime love Alexis (Chunkera). We wish you both every happiness in the world!” he wrote.

HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep for Liev Schreiber for confirmation.

Liev and Taylor first started dating in 2017. It was reported that they were expecting their first child together in April, according to Page Six. While the baby will be the third for the Ray Donovan star, it will be the former Miss South Dakota’s first child. Taylor’s been seen out and about with her baby bump showing on a few occasions, including when the couple walked the red carpet at the Ali Forney Center A Place At The Table Gala.

While Liev and Naomi split up in 2016, it’s clear that they get along well as co-parents. They’ve reunited on quite a few occasions to take part in activities with their kids. In 2020, they released a TikTok video of them dancing with Sasha and Kai together. When Kai graduated from middle school, Naomi shared a selfie of their “modern family,” as she and Liev also brought their respective partners Billy Crudup and Taylor. Naomi and Billy got married in June.