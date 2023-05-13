Liev Schreiber, 55 & Pregnant GF Taylor Neisen, 31, Pose In Her 1st Baby Bump Photos On Gala Carpet

Liev Schreiber, 55, and his pregnant girlfriend Taylor Neisen, 31, looked incredible when they attended the Ali Forney Center A Place At The Table Gala at Cipriani Wall Street this week and posed on the red carpet. The actor and his gorgeous partner wore impressive outfits, including and a black blazer over a matching top, black pants, and black shoes for him, and a long purple strapless dress and platform shoes for her. The eye-catching dress gave onlookers a glimpse of Taylor’s growing baby bump.

The lovebirds’ latest outing comes a month after it was first reported they were expecting a baby together. The upcoming bundle of joy will be the third child for Liev and the first for Taylor. The actor is already a dad to his two kids, Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14, who he shares with ex Naomi Watts.

Liev and Naomi have kept a civil co-parenting relationship since their split, and even shared a blended family moment recently, when Kai celebrated her graduation. The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of all of them posing and smiling during the exciting day. “Congratulations to Kai ⚡️🎉Class of 2022 #modernfamily ❤️ #graduation,” she wrote in the caption.

When Liev isn’t busy celebrating milestones in his children’s lives, he’s working hard at his booming acting career. One of his most recent projects is the Disney+ television series, A Small Light, which tells the famous true story of Otto Frank and his daughter Anne Frank as they hid from the Nazis in their Amsterdam attic. It was released on May 1 and Liev shared a teaser poster from the series on his Instagram page, and captioned it with, “Anyone can turn on a small light in a dark room… Miep Gies.”

Taylor also showed support for the father of her soon-to-be child by taking to her own Instagram to give a shout out to him. “So proud! And so excited for this!!!” she exclaimed in the message, referring to the new show.