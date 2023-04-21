Liev Schreiber, 55, & Girlfriend Taylor Neisen, 31, Reportedly Expecting Their 1st Baby Together

Soon-to-be parents! Ray Donovan alum Liev Schreiber, 55, and his girlfriend, Taylor Neisen, 31, are reportedly expecting their first child together, per The Daily Mail. The outlet claimed that the duo has been “excitedly” sharing that the 31-year-old is allegedly pregnant. This would be the first child for the couple, who have been dating since 2018. HollywoodLife reached out to Liev’s rep for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Although this would be Liev and Taylor’s first baby together, he is already a proud father to two kids. The 55-year-old and his ex, actress Naomi Watts, 54, share teenagers Alexander ‘Sasha’ 16, and, Kai, 14. The happy blended family was recently featured on the proud mom’s Instagram on June 15, 2022. “Congratulations to Kai Class of 2022 #modernfamily #graduation,” she captioned the adorable group photo.

The reported news of Taylor and her man’s family expansion comes amid him promoting his upcoming show, A Small Light, due out on Disney+ on May 1. “Anyone can turn on a small light in a dark room… Miep Gies,” he captioned the teaser poster for the limited series on Apr. 20. One day prior, Liev shared a carousel of photos from the screening of the show in London. “Great night in London screening @asmalllight. Thank you to @natgeo, @disneyplus, @hulu, @paulsmithdesign and our incredible English cast and crew for making it such an exciting night,” he captioned the post.

Taylor also took to her Instagram Story on Apr. 20 to shout out her leading man’s new project. “So proud! And so excited for this!!!”, she captioned the re-post of the teaser clip. Liev stars in the new series alongside the King of Staten Island star Bel Powley, newcomer Billie Boullet, and more. The limited series will re-tell the true story of Otto Frank and his daughter Anne Frank, who famously hid in an Amsterdam attic with their family amid living under Nazi persecution.

Aside from his latest work, Taylor gushed over Liev nearly one year ago via Instagram. The blonde beauty shared a photo of the couple in the streets of New York City on May 14, 2022. “A New York moment celebrating the important work of @aliforneycenter. Their mission is to protect homeless Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning youths from the harms of homelessness and empower them with the tools needed to be independent. Everyone deserves a place at the table. #APAT2022,” she captioned the sweet post. Taylor and the Salt star were most recently spotted packing on the PDA during a romantic stroll in NYC on Mar. 18 (see photos here).