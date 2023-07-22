Liev Schreiber Holds Hands With Pregnant Wife Taylor Nieson Following Secret Wedding: Photos

Image Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Liev Schrieber and Taylor Niesen looked to be enjoying their newlywed status as they were spotted out in the Hamptons on Saturday. The Asteroid City star, 55, held hands with his pregnant wife, 31, during a sunny outing in the tony New York getaway, as seen in photos here via DailyMail. Liev kept it casual in a white oxford and matching pants, while Taylor was a summer vision in a floral dress and white sandals.

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony over the Fourth of July weekend, according to a new report from DailyMail. The ceremony was very intimate and took place at Liev’s mansion in the Hamptons, with only four guests present. While the pair didn’t officially announce that they got married, Liev did post a photo of their dogs dressed as a bride and groom in an adorable Instagram post. “Scout got married to his longtime love Alexis (Chunkera). We wish you both every happiness in the world!” he wrote.

It was first reported that the gorgeous pair, who began dating back in 2017, were expecting their first child together in April, according to Page Six. While the baby will be the third for the Ray Donovan star, it will be the former Miss South Dakota’s first child.

Meanwhile, Liev’s ex, Naomi Watts, with whom he shares two sons, got herself hitched to actor Billy Crudup just a month ago! The stunning actress confirmed her marriage to the handsome American actor, 54, with a sweet wedding snap of the couple shared to her Instagram on Saturday, June 10. Standing on the steps of a courthouse with her arms wrapped around the husband, Naomi looked so in love, as she captioned the photo, “Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️.”

And Liev showed that the two are still co-parenting champs, as the actor posted, “Congratulations!!! Gorgeous!!!” The former couple, who split in 2016, share Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14.