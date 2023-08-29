George & Amal Clooney Hold Hands On Rare Outing In Venice: New Photos

George Clooney and his wife Amal are one chic couple! The pair was spotted in fabulous yet relaxed get-ups in Venice, Italy, on Aug. 29, ahead of the Venice International Film Festival, which begins on Aug. 30 and runs until Sept. 9. As they arrived to get on a boat, the couple could be seen showing PDA and holding hands. Later, George sweetly helped Amal step into the boat.

The Midnight Sky actor rocked a navy blue polo and a pair of loose-fitted pinstriped pants, paired with tan suede loafers and reflective aviator sunglasses. As Amal was linking arms with George, she looked as fabulous as ever in a floral white dress with navy accents — complimenting her husband’s outfit — with slingback kitten heels and a trendy bag to go with it.

Their appearance in Venice isn’t too big of a surprise, as George and Amal have a romantic home around 200 miles away in Lake Como. Most recently, the duo was seen on a date in July at a restaurant not too far from their grand Italian residence.

The Ocean’s Eleven star and the human rights attorney vacation often to the European destination with their two 6-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella. In July, the family of four was spotted enjoying a boat ride in Lake Como. Unsurprisingly, the couple totally defined vacation chic. Amal wore a black summer dress, while George wore his signature look — a polo and khaki pants.

The many-time Oscar winner has been linked to Lake Como for some time. He purchased the historic Villa Oleandra in Laglio in 2002 for reportedly $7 million from the Heinz family. The beautiful property has 25 rooms, tennis courts, an outdoor pool, a theater, and more amenities. The luxurious villa, where he has hosted Barack Obama, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and more A-listers, is now reportedly worth $100 million.

Venice will always be near and dear to George and Amal’s hearts. George and Amal tied the knot in Sept. 2014 at the Aman Canal Grande resort in Venice after meeting only a year prior.