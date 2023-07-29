George Clooney Snuggles Up To Wife Amal & Twins Ella & Alexander, 6, On Lake Como Boat Ride: Photos

The actor and his spouse were wearing casual outfits and sunglasses as they smiled and hugged their brood, during the fun outing.

George Clooney, 62, and his wife Amal Clooney, 45, spent some quality time with their six-year-old twins Ella and Alexander on Friday, as they enjoyed a boat ride in Lake Como. The actor and the beauty rocked stylish casual outfits as they sat back and relaxed during the activity, and smiled and snuggled their brood at one point. He donned a navy blue polo shirt and khaki pants while she donned a black sleeveless dress.

George and Amal on the boat with their kids. (BACKGRID)

George and Amal also rocked sunglasses to keep the sun out of their eyes, and the latter had her long, wavy hair down underneath a straw sun hat. Ella wore a cute black and white patterned romper and had her hair pulled up into a ponytail. Alexander wore a blue graphic T-shirt and tan shorts with a sun hat.

Amal and the kids during their boat trip. (BACKGRID)

George and Amal’s latest outing with their kids comes after they made headlines for an appearance at the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors back in Dec. Amal looking incredible in a crystal-embellished Valentino dress during the Washington D.C. affair. She also accessorized with a chunky cuff bracelet, and diamond drop earrings, while George, who was being honored at the prestigious event, looked handsome in a classic tuxedo with a rainbow collar.

Amal and George walking with their kids. (BACKGRID)

When George isn’t enjoying casual family outings or fancy events, he’s sitting down for interviews in which he gushes over his family. The pretty private star has gushed over both Amal and their twins and has admitted he’s happier than ever with them. “There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me, no question about that,” George told CBS Mornings about his wife in Nov. 2020. “It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me.”

In Oct. 2022, he talked about being an older parent and even joked about the future. “I kind of like the idea of being sort of out of it when my daughter starts to date,” he told TODAY . “’Papa, I want you to meet [this guy]. He’s a drummer in a band,’” he added, pretending to be Ella. “What? I like toast,” he replied, pretending to be “out of it.”

