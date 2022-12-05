Amal Clooney Sparkles In Silver Dress At Kennedy Center Honors With Husband George

Stealing the show! While George Clooney, 61 was the guest of honor during 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors on Saturday, Dec. 4, it was hard to keep your eyes off his gorgeous wife Amal Clooney, 44. The human rights attorney, 44, looked like a dream wearing crystal-embellished Valentino during the Washington D.C. affair, honoring “artists who have made an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of America.”

Amal evoked old Hollywood glamour in her sparkling gown, which was a pearly white shell covered with crystals and sequins. The floor-length dress hugged her svelte figure while letting a slim sleeve fall off her shoulder flirtatiously.

Keeping with the sparkly theme, she accessorized with a glittering, silver clutch, chunky cuff bracelet, and diamond drop earrings. She even had on pointy chrome heels. Amal’s hair was styled into loose, chocolate brown curls and she smiled behind crimson lips.

While Amal was the center of attention, George was still dapper as ever. He rocked a classic tuxedo, along with the rainbow collar bestowed upon the Kennedy Center honorees.

At the gala, George was honored alongside Gladys Knight, Tania León, Bono, and Amy Grant. The soiree was hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The Ocean’s 11 actor’s dear friends Julia Roberts and Matt Damon attended, along with Ariana DeBose, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Isla Fisher.

Though George’s status as an icon is undeniable, President Biden joked about who the real star was while introducing the actor-director and his fellow honorees. According to Newsweek, the President told the audience, “This year’s Kennedy Center honorees, they’re an incredible group of people. And we, the people we see characters. We see Amal Clooney’s husband.”

The Kennedy Center Honors first took place in 1978. This year’s event will be televised via CBS on December 22.