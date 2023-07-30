Amal Clooney Sparkles In Silver For Lake Como Date With Husband George Clooney: Photos

Amal Clooney, 45, sparkled for a date night with husband George Clooney, 62. The Human Rights lawyer looked so glam in a silver sequin gown with spaghetti straps for dinner at ritzy Il Gatto Nero in the village of Cernobbio on Thursday, July 27 — not too far from the couple’s legendary Italian villa. The baby doll inspired style looked so elegant on Amal, while George was also dapper in a dark gray suit with a black button up shirt. The Oceans 11 actor and his wife of nine years were both smiling as they left the restaurant.

On Friday, a day after the dinner date, the couple emerged once again on a boat ride with their twins Alexander and Ella, 6. George snuggled up with his son as the family of four soaked in the postcard worthy views of Lake Como, also sharing some smiles along the way. In one particular photo, George lovingly gazed at his daughter Ella as she appeared to be in conversation with mom Amal en route to their destination. At one point, the London native laid down on the boat with both children as Ella seemed to be taking a snooze

As always, Amal was chic in a black summer dress and sunglasses. George was also dressed for an Italian summer in a polo shirt and khaki pants, essentials for a Lake Como wardrobe.

George has long been associated with Lake Como, having purchased the historic Villa Oleandra in Laglio back in 2002 for a reported $7 million from the Heinz family. The exquisite home has 25 bedrooms, along with plenty of amenities including a tennis court, outdoor pool, spacious garage for George’s vintage vehicles, a garden, movie theatre and more. There’s also no shortage of good pizza, as the 18th century era home also includes a pizza room.

The actor has hosted plenty of famous friends at the home over the years, including former U.S. President Barack Obama, his Ocean 11 co-star Brad Pitt, and many, many more. Today, the home is estimated to be worth around $100 million.