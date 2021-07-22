George Clooney Sweetly Helps Wife Amal Onto A Boat After Romantic Dinner Date In Lake Como — Photos

George Clooney is a true gentleman. The heartthrob actor sweetly assisted his wife Amal board a boat after the superstar couple grabbed dinner with two of her loved ones in Lake Como, Italy.

George Clooney, 60, sweetly escorted his wife Amal Clooney, 43, home from dinner in Lake Como, Italy on Monday, July 19. The Oscar-winning actor was seen helping his stunning wife onto a boat to head back to their home after enjoying a nice dinner at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo. The couple was joined by Amal’s sister Tala Alamuddin and mom Baria Alamuddin for the dinner date, and all four looked magnificent for the late-night out in Italy.

George looked dapper, per usual, dressed in a gray suit and white open collar button down. Meanwhile, Amal stunned in a white dress with a wavy hemline that reached just below her waist. The human rights lawyer’s only sister dressed for the occasion as well: Tala sported a pink mini dress that she rocked while heading home with her mother, Amal and George.

The happy couple has been vacationing in Lake Como since the 4th of July weekend. They have a home in Villa Oleandra, and after travel was made possible again due to COVID-19 vaccine accessibility, they happily jetted off to the European destination. George initially purchased the residence in Villa Oleandra in 2002 as a vacation home, but following his marriage to Amal and the birth of their twins, Ella, 4, and Alexander, 4, the lakeside mansion has become a second home to the family.

George and Amal have been married since 2014 and have been enjoying what appears to be a true fairytale romance. In a January 2021 interview with AARP, the Ocean’s Eleven actor clued his fans in on how he and his wife keep their love as strong as ever. “Even in lockdown [during the coronavirus pandemic], I’ll write a letter and slip it on her desk, or she’ll write a letter and leave it under the pillow; I’m a big believer in letters,” George said of the classic love letters he and Amal write one another in the interview. “If it were a text, it would feel different,” George went on. “Maybe that’s a generational thing, and maybe it won’t be that way 20 years from now, but for me, somebody sat down and wrote it.”