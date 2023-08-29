Andy Roddick’s Wife Brooklyn Decker Calls His Ex Mandy Moore A ‘Class Act’ In Sweet Post

It's all love here! After Mandy Moore gave ex Andy Roddick a special shoutout, Andy's wife Brooklyn Decker acknowledged that Mandy was a 'huge part' of Andy's life.

August 29, 2023 12:02PM EDT
Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

There’s no bad blood between Mandy Moore, 39, and ex Andy Roddick, 40. After Andy’s wife, Brooklyn Decker, 36, shared a new profile about her husband on Instagram, Mandy commented that she “loved” the article and congratulated Andy on the 20th anniversary of his U.S. Open win.

Brooklyn responded directly to Mandy and wrote in a message, “You’re a class act. You were a huge part of his life (and actually there) during that time.”

Mandy Moore and Andy Roddick in 2003. (Charles Sykes/Shutterstock)

Mandy then shared Brooklyn’s post about Andy on her Instagram Story and added a longer note. Her message read, “Andy was a really formative part of my young adult life and although we’re not in touch, I was so moved by this article reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his U.S. Open win and the kind of life he’s lead [sic] since. I’m so happy for him and his family. Congrats on this milestone, Andy!”

Andy and Mandy dated from 2003 to 2004. Despite their brief relationship, Mandy has nothing but praise for her ex. Andy became one of the hottest stars in tennis after he won the U.S. Open in 2003. He retired from tennis in 2012 when he was just 30 years old.

Andy has since married Brooklyn, an actress and model. The couple met in 2007 and married in 2009. They have two kids together, Hank, 7, and Stevie, 5. Andy and his family live in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker at the 2023 Met Gala. ( Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

In the GQ profile, Brooklyn opened up about how her husband was not happy in his final years of playing tennis. “When he retired, it was like a light switched on in him. And he became the person who I knew and fell in love with,” she gushed.

Since his retirement, Andy has enjoyed a mostly private life with Brooklyn and his family. He’s continued to work with his non-profit, the Andy Roddick Foundation, and recently co-founded a virtual healthcare company called ViewFi. He’s not completely out of the tennis world, though. He often provides commentary for the Tennis Channel.

