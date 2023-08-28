Barack & Michelle Obama Spotted On Rare Date Night At U.S Open: Photos

Former U.S President Barack Obama, 62, and his wife, Michelle Obama, 59, were spotted on a rare public date night, enjoying the U.S. Open in Queens, New York on Monday! In photos you can see below, the dad of two smiled as he sat alongside his wife, who sat close to her husband as he rested his arm on her leg. The former First Lady wore a denim dress paired with a stylish dark cardigan sweater, accessorizing with a chunky black bracelet and simple silver hoop earrings. Barack wore a white button up shirt with beige jacket and slacks. The famous duo was there for the Women’s Singles First Round match pitting Laura Siegemund of Germany against Coco Gauff of the United States. Coco took the win.

Barack and Michelle clearly enjoy their time together after daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 22, moved out together. But in a revealing 2020 interview with PEOPLE, the former Commander in Chief admitted that being in the White House had been difficult on their marriage. Marital tension, he said, “was the truth of our time in the White House.”

“Michelle very much believed in the work I did but was less optimistic about what I could get done. … She’s more skeptical about politics and more mindful of the sacrifices to the family,” he divulged in the interview. Nevertheless, he says they survived it as a couple

“I think we came out of it whole,” he told the outlet. “There were great joys in the White House. There was never a time where we didn’t recognize what an extraordinary privilege it was to be there. Most importantly, our children emerged intact and they are wonderful, kind, thoughtful, creative — and not entitled — young women. So that’s a big sigh of relief.”

Since they left the high-pressure job, he confessed, Michelle in particular had been able to “let out a breath and relax.” “You know the old adage, ‘if mom’s happy, everybody’s happy’?” he said. “It very much applies in our household.”