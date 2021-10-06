See Pics

Brooklyn Decker Shares Raw & Real Photo Of Her Childbirth Recovery & Recalls The ‘Gory’ Experience

Actress Brooklyn Decker shared a series of snaps, and got candid about her difficult childbirth experience in a thoughtful message.

Brooklyn Decker, 34, has opened up about the realities of childbirth, revealing she went through a “shocking” experience after welcoming her son. “This was me 6 years ago. 1 week after I gave birth to my son,” she captioned an October 6 Instagram post, which featured a mirror selfie. “So much blood. So much bruising. Pads and wipes and mesh underwear galore. I was a zombie.”

The photo showed her wearing a black bra and a recovery bandage around her midsection. It was a shocking experience and not at all unusual.. the reason it was so shocking is simply because I wasn’t prepared,” Brooklyn continued, “No one really talked in depth about the challenges of childbirth recovery. So I started making homemade kits for my girlfriends listing out all the gory details.”

The Grace and Frankie star revealed she then met the founder of Bodily, a company that makes recovery kits, “only much better, much cleaner, and with research-backed ingredients and a ton of education,” Brooklyn noted. “I can’t help but to think we’ll all be better off if we share our stories and destigmatize these completely normal experiences.” She concluded her thoughtful caption, “And yes, I also have on acne medicine because why not do the full shebang.

Followers were quick to jump in the comments section with one writing, “It’s so so true, no one talks about the actual physical trauma and recovery period that happens through the childbirth process,” while another noted, “Wow I love this. I was such a mess emotionally and physically . This is so necessary.” The Office star Jenna Fischer also chimed in. “This is so important!! Need kits for c-section recovery too!! The compression undies saved my life. I give them at all baby showers…you never know if you will need them!”

Brooklyn has two children, son Hank, 6, and daughter Stevie, 3, whom she shares with husband Andy RoddickShe opened up to HollywoodLife earlier this year about quarantining with two young kids.  “We have been doing a lot of dance parties,” the model shared. “We will put on music and it is a way to get our little ones to burn physical energy and a way to blow off emotional and mental steam.”