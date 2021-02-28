Jane Fonda Rocks Chic Cream Pant Suit To Accept The Golden Globes’ Lifetime Achievement Award

To accept her lifetime achievement award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Jane Fonda wore a Tyler Richard pantsuit with her silver hair. It was a powerful look, fitting for a legend.

The legendary actress’s silver hair made just as big a statement, which was styled in feathery layers. The choppy style was reminiscent of the ’70s — another era she was big in! Jane was also a leading figure in Hollywood for progressive change in the ’70s, and proved that she still is by encouraging her peers to be “in step with the emerging diversity that’s happening” during her acceptance speech.

"I have seen a lot of diversity in my long life and at times I have been challenged to understand some of the people I've met but inevitably if my heart is open and I look beneath the surface, I feel kinship." – Jane Fonda#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/BFWWDNIpEq — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 1, 2021

Jane, who made her film debut in the 1960 feature Tall Story, is the 67th recipient and 16th woman to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The Barbarella star is known for decades of activism work in climate change, racial equality, feminism and anti-war movements, which the Hollywood Foreign Press Association acknowledged in an announcement issued in Jan. 2021.

“For more than five decades, Jane’s breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time,” the HFPA announced in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained,” the statement continued. “We are honored to celebrate her achievements at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.” Tom Hanks and Jeff Bridges were the recipients of the Golden Globes’ lifetime achievement award in the previous two years.

Of course, this is not Jane’s first award from the Golden Globes! She has taken home seven Golden Globe awards since 1960 (her very first trophy was for “New Star of the Year” for her role as June Ryder in the romantic-comedy film, Tall Story).

In recent years, Jane has been acting on television in the Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie opposite Lily Tomlin since the show’s premiere in 2015. The actress, who has been outspoken against Donald Trump, also resurrected her workout videos to encourage people to “exercise their right to vote” in Oct. 2020 (it looks like it worked).