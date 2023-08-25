‘RHOA’ Finale Preview: Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman Fight Over His Allegiance To Courtney (Exclusive)

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman‘s marriage falls apart in the upcoming Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 finale, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE clip of one of their fights before their split. In a preview of the Aug. 27 episode, Drew and Ralph clash over his loyalty to his cousin, Courtney Rhodes. Drew is upset with Courtney because she thinks she called her a bitch in Portugal, when in actuality Courtney was talking about Sanya Richards-Ross. The mix-up causes more issues in Drew and Ralph’s already-tumultuous relationship.

“How does that make you feel? You don’t have any particular reaction or feeling? Like, that was unnecessary,” Drew says to Ralph, after showing him the video of Courtney calling her a bitch. Or so she thinks.

Ralph points out to Drew that Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton have both called Drew a bitch before, but Drew think this time it’s different since Courtney is related to Ralph.

“But it’s not just about the word bitch,” Drew points out. “You don’t know her. You just met her like yesterday. This is who she is behind our back.”

“Behind our back?” Ralph says, which stuns Drew. He tells his wife that Courtney hasn’t said anything “offensive” to him, but Drew thinks her man should stand by her side, no matter what.

Drew says, “Look, if I don’t rock with somebody, you don’t rock with somebody. If you don’t rock with somebody, I don’t rock with somebody. That’s just like marriage 101.”

Ralph disagrees with Drew’s logic and feels like Courtney hasn’t done anything wrong. “Okay, her calling me a bitch and then lying about it is okay with you?” Drew says to her husband.

In a confessional, Drew vents about Ralph and how he’s treating her. “Ralph said f*** your feelings. My definite struggle is me not being able to share my feelings and feel valued and feel heard,” she says.

As the argument gets more heated, Drew tells Ralph she doesn’t want to discuss the Courtney situation anymore. “That’s just not the response I would expect from my husband,” she says in frustration.

Again, Ralph mentions how Kenya, Marlo, and Kandi Burruss have called Drew a bitch before, and that he prefers staying out of her drama with the other women.

“What do you want me to do? Attack them and say don’t call my wife a B?” Ralph asks as Drew starts walking away from him. “Some things are really not worth it.”

Drew angrily exits the room with one last comment: “What in the motherf****** world.”

Drew and Ralph both filed for divorce on Feb. 27 after nearly nine years of marriage. Cameras picked back up to get the cast’s reaction to the split. That, and more, will play out on The Real Housewives of Altanta season 15 finale, which airs Sunday, August 27 at 8pm ET on Bravo. The episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.