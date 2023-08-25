LeBron James’ Son Bronny’s Cause Of Cardiac Arrest Revealed & When He’s Returning To The Court

Bronny James, 18, son of Los Angeles Laker, LeBron James, 38, suffered from cardiac arrest last month and now, his family expects him to return to the court soon. In a statement given to ESPN on Aug. 25 by the family’s rep, they revealed the cause of the cardiac arrest incident that occurred on Jul. 24. “It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated,” the statement read.

The USC freshman guard‘s condition was determined after a visit to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and later, several follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic and the Atlantic Health-Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey. The rep also disclosed when fans can expect Bronny to return to the court. “We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy,” the note concluded.

LeBron’s son suffered from cardiac arrest on Jul. 24 while exercising at USC’s Galen Center. At the time, a rep for the family told TMZ that Bronny was rushed to the hospital when the incident occurred. “Yesterday, while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the Jul. 25 statement read. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update the media when there is more information.”

Less than one week after the health scare took place, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of his son playing the piano for this family. “GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young!!! We’re here right with you every step of the way! #JamesGang,” the father-of-three captioned the clip. Soon after LeBron shared the video with his 158 million followers, many of them took to the comments to send their best to Bronny.

"Spoken like a proud father..," one admirer wrote, while another added, "Glad to see he's doing well."