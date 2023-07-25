LeBron James’ Son Bryce Pays Tribute To Brother Bronny After His Cardiac Arrest

Sibling support! Amid Bronny James‘ cardiac arrest health scare news on Jul. 25, his younger brother, Bryce James, 16, took to his Instagram Story to pay tribute to his older brother. In the photo (which can be seen below), LeBron James‘ two sons walked side-by-side by each other while Bryce showed Bronny a photo on his phone. The 16-year-old simply captioned the photo with a red heart emoji.

Bryce James showing love to Bronny on IG pic.twitter.com/3e7Y5r1fk8 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) July 25, 2023

One fan account re-posted the photo that Bryce shared in support of Bronny. “Bryce James showing love to Bronny on IG,” they captioned the re-post. Soon after that, several admirers took to the comments to send well wishes to the recovering athlete. “praying for bronny,” one fan tweeted, meanwhile, another added, “Sibling bonds are Beautiful.” A separate fan couldn’t help but worry about LeBron’s son. “This is sad. I hope that he is okay and is able to live a normal and healthy life. Basketball doesn’t matter,” they wrote.

The emotional tribute comes just hours after the James family confirmed to TMZ that Bronny, 18, had suffered from cardiac arrest the day prior. “Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the statement revealed. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.” The famous family asked for “respect and privacy,” along with the reassurance that they will update the media when there is more information to share.

In the statement, LeBron and wife Savannah James, 36, also expressed their gratitude toward Bronny’s medical team. “[The couple] wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the statement read. The 38-year-old and his wife share three kids including Bronny, Bryce, and daughter Zhuri, 8.

Soon after the somber news regarding the NBA star’s son broke, Damar Hamlin, who plays for the Buffalo Bills, took to Twitter to send his support. As many know, the 25-year-old suffered from cardiac arrest earlier this year. “Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process,” he wrote to the family in the public statement on Jul. 25.

LeBron’s eldest child signed his letter of intent to play for University of Southern California just two months ago. The proud father took to Instagram to gush over the moment on May 18. “My boy signed his letter of intent yesterday for @uschoops! So damn happy and proud of you @bronny!! Pops shed a gangsta seeing this. So AMAZING!! #ProudDad #BronnyGoingToCollege #JamesGang #FightOn,” he captioned the sweet post.