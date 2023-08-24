Jennifer Aniston Reveals Adam Sandler Sends Her Flowers Every Mother’s Day After Her Past Fertility Struggles

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have a friendship that goes beyond just working together on movies. Jennifer, 54, revealed a special fact about her bond with her Just Go With It and Murder Mystery co-star in an interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine published Aug. 23. The Friends alum said that Adam, 56, and his wife Jackie Sandler send her flowers every year on Mother’s Day. They do that to honor the beloved actress who has been open about her infertility.

Jennifer revealed to Allure in November that she tried IVF to get pregnant several years ago but it didn’t work. “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she shared. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today,” she added. “The ship has sailed.”

The Morning Show star has been subjected to pregnancy rumors for a long time, which she talked about in a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole ‘Oh, she chose career over kids’ assumption,” she said. “It’s like, ‘You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?’ They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty.”

While Jennifer does not have kids, some of her closest friends in Hollywood — including Adam — are like family to her. In fact, Adam and Jennifer are so close that the Billy Madison star even chimes in on Jennifer’s love life from time to time. “If I get anything from him, it’s, ‘What are you doing?!’ usually based on someone I’m dating,” Jennifer said about Adam on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March.

Jennifer got to return the love to Adam when he received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. earlier this year. She made a speech in Adam’s honor alongside his friend and frequent co-star Drew Barrymore. “Adam Sandler, you have no equal,” Jennifer said during the ceremony. The Emmy Award winner and Drew then did a routine where they compared all the kind things Adam had done for them over the years.