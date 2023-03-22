Jennifer Aniston Admits Adam Sandler Calls Her Out For Bad Dating Choices After 34 Years Of Friendship

“Over thirty years,” said Jennifer Aniston when reflecting on her friendship with Adam Sandler on the Mar. 21 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Jennifer, 54, and Adam, 56, first met “at Jerry’s Deli on Ventura Boulevard when we were 20 and 22,” she told Jimmy Fallon. Since then, their friendship has strengthened to the point where Adam’s comfortable with being brutally honest with his Murder Mystery 2 costar. “If I get anything from him, it’s, ‘What are you doing?!’ usually based on someone I’m dating.” From there, she mimicked Adam chastising her, shouting, “‘What are you doing?! What’s wrong with you?!'”

“But I very much love to take care of him,” said Jen. “He’s so concerned with taking care of everybody else that he doesn’t take care of himself. Sorry to call you out on national television, Adam, but you have to know this.” From there, Jen said that she makes smoothies for Adam “when he’s exhausted” and acts like “the mobile pharmacy. I’m the set medic.”

The Friends alum also reflected on how it was nice to honor Adam at the Kennedy Center on Mar. 19. The Billy Madison star received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. “Adam Sandler, you have no equal,” she said during the ceremony, appearing alongside Adam’s other frequent on-screen romance, Drew Barrymore. Drew, 48, and Jen did a routine where they compared all the things that Adam had done for them over the years, with the punchline being that they both had the same experience with Adam, per PEOPLE.

“We should do that movie that you and I have been talking about,” Jen said. Drew responded, “You mean the one where we don’t need that goofy boyfriend?”

Judd Apatow, Steve Buscemi, Luis Guzmán, Dana Carvey, Tim Herlihy, Tim Meadows, Idina Menzel, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, David Spade, and Ben Stiller were also on hand at the Kennedy Center to celebrate Adam’s career.

“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on SNL,” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter. “Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing. I am looking forward to a laughter-filled evening like no other as we celebrate his career at a ceremony that is sure to bring together the best in comedy.”