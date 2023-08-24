Chris Pratt Lets His Daughter Paint His Nails Bright Blue: ‘Jack Would Never Do This To Me’

It was makeover day in Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s household. The Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 25 to show off his new look that was seemingly courtesy of his oldest daughter Lyla, 3. The dad-of-three took selfies of his bright blue nail polish and stick-on jewels and pearls on his face. Chris seemed jokingly frustrated and irritated about the girly makeover he got in his pictures. “All I have to say is… Jack would never do this to me,” he captioned his post, referencing his only son, 11-year-old Jack.

Fans could not get enough of what Lyla seemingly did to Chris for fun. They dropped a bunch of funny comments underneath his post to poke fun at the famous actor. “I see you start some of the infinity stones lol,” one fan said, as a reference to the Avengers movies. Another fan wrote “girl dad vibes” about the pictures of the actor, who has two daughters. “You’re not a dad to a princess, until you get bedazzled and painted,” a different fan said in a comment that Chris probably totally agreed with.

Chris shares daughters Lyla and Eloise, 1, with Katherine, 33, and son Jack with his ex-wife Ana Faris, 46. The Super Mario Bros star has a special relationship with all three of his kids and he cherishes being their dad. However, Chris has been accused of showing favoritism towards his two daughters over his son, who struggled with premature health issues when he was born in August 2012.

Over a year after Lyla was born, Chris faced online backlash for comments he made about his “gorgeous healthy daughter,” which fans equated as disrespectful towards Jack. Chris admitted to Men’s Health a few months later that he “cried” about the controversy and didn’t mean what he said to be interpreted as a dig at his son. “I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are—to the people close to me—a real burden,” the Jurassic World star said.

Chris moved past the controversy and he’s continued to be a loving dad to all three of his children. His ex Ana has even gushed over her positive relationship with Chris and his new wife. “We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that,” the House Bunny actress told PEOPLE in Nov 2022. Ana also said that Chris and Katherine are “very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support.”