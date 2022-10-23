Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Spotted On Walk With Kids Jack, 10, Lyla, 2, & Eloise, 5 Months: Photos

Chris Pratt, 43, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, looked like the cutest little family during their latest outing. The actor and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger were spotted out and about with their three kids, including Chris’ son Jack, 10, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris, and daughters Lyla, 2, and five-month-old Eloise. The two oldest kids were close to their dad, including Lyla in a stroller, while Katherine held their youngest.

During the stroll, Chris wore a white short-sleeved button-down top and black shorts as well as black sneakers. He also wore a baseball cap. Katherine wore a black jacket, leggings, black sneakers, and a baseball cap of her own as her hair was down. Jack looked adorable in a white t-shirt, blue pants, and white sneakers with black shoelaces, and little Lyla wore a white top and pink pants.

Although Eloise was hard to see because she was strapped to her mom’s chest, she appeared to be wearing a onesie that covered her feet and a white hat. The doting mom kept her close by putting one hand on her head. The cute party of five seemed relaxed and content as they enjoyed their quality time together.

Before their latest outing, Chris made headlines when he honored his son Jack on his birthday. The Everwood star took to Instagram to share a funny photo of a sheep and lamb and sent a special shout-out to his first born in the caption. “TEN!!?? WHAAAT!? Double digits!! Hard to believe it’s already been ten years!! You’re the best son, big brother, fisherman, scout, reader, mathematician, imagineer, builder, boxer and buddy a guy could ask for. Love you kid!” the caption read.

When Chris isn’t getting attention for praising his children, he’s doing so for working out, even at a gas station! The talented hunk got in some push-ups as he got gas in Santa Barbara, CA in Sept. and photos were snapped. The move was quite inspirational to those looking to get a quick work out in when they can’t get to a gym!