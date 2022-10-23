Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Spotted On Walk With Kids Jack, 10, Lyla, 2, & Eloise, 5 Months: Photos

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger spent their Sunday morning taking in the fresh air outside during a rare family stroll that included all three of their children.

October 23, 2022 5:59PM EDT
Actor Chris Pratt is joined by his wife, actress Anna Faris and their son Jack during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,607th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on April 21, 2017. Chris Pratt Fame Walk, Los Angeles, California, United States - 21 Apr 2017
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and proud papa Chris Pratt is the ultimate family man on a Sunday morning walk with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and his 3 kids Jack, Lyla and Eloise. Pictured: Chris Pratt BACKGRID USA 23 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pacific Palisades, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Proud Dad! Chris Pratt had his hands full while bonding with his daughter Lyla and son Jack at the Pacific Palisades Farmers Market this afternoon, along with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. Pictured: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 24 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Chris Pratt, 43, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, looked like the cutest little family during their latest outing. The actor and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger were spotted out and about with their three kids, including Chris’ son Jack, 10, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris, and daughters Lyla, 2, and five-month-old Eloise. The two oldest kids were close to their dad, including Lyla in a stroller, while Katherine held their youngest.

Chris Pratt, Jack Pratt, Eloise Pratt
Chris with his oldest and youngest child. (BACKGRID)

During the stroll, Chris wore a white short-sleeved button-down top and black shorts as well as black sneakers. He also wore a baseball cap. Katherine wore a black jacket, leggings, black sneakers, and a baseball cap of her own as her hair was down. Jack looked adorable in a white t-shirt, blue pants, and white sneakers with black shoelaces, and little Lyla wore a white top and pink pants.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, Eloise Pratt
Katherine with Eloise. (BACKGRID)

Although Eloise was hard to see because she was strapped to her mom’s chest, she appeared to be wearing a onesie that covered her feet and a white hat. The doting mom kept her close by putting one hand on her head. The cute party of five seemed relaxed and content as they enjoyed their quality time together.

Before their latest outing, Chris made headlines when he honored his son Jack on his birthday. The Everwood star took to Instagram to share a funny photo of a sheep and lamb and sent a special shout-out to his first born in the caption. “TEN!!?? WHAAAT!? Double digits!! Hard to believe it’s already been ten years!! You’re the best son, big brother, fisherman, scout, reader, mathematician, imagineer, builder, boxer and buddy a guy could ask for. Love you kid!” the caption read.

When Chris isn’t getting attention for praising his children, he’s doing so for working out, even at a gas station! The talented hunk got in some push-ups as he got gas in Santa Barbara, CA in Sept. and photos were snapped. The move was quite inspirational to those looking to get a quick work out in when they can’t get to a gym!

