Madonna Wants Britney Spears To Join Her ‘Celebration’ Tour After Messy Divorce: Report

Madonna and Britney Spears may get an onstage reunion! According to a new report by Page Six, the original “Material Girl” wants the “Toxic” singer to “appear at one of her five Los Angeles dates in March” for her highly anticipated Celebration Tour. Sources for the outlet added that Britney and Madonna share the same agent and of course, have been friends for years. An insider said Madge “particularly” wants to mark the 20th anniversary of the duo’s hit collab “Me Against The Music,” originally released back in October of 2003. “Madonna originally wanted Britney to join her on tour this year,” a source told the outlet for the Aug. 22 report. “Everything was pushed back because of her illness, but she still wants Britney to join her at the Kia Forum.”

Neither the mom of six nor her younger counterpart have had an easy year. Madonna endured a “serious bacterial infection” that landed her in the hospital in late June, while Britney is in the midst of an escalating divorce from her husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari. In fact, Madonna was one of several illustrious guests at Britney and Sam’s star-studded wedding celebration on June 9, 2022. So an onstage appearance together would indeed be an epic and triumphant gesture.

The two hitmakers go way back — aside from their “Me Against The Music” collaboration, there was that steamy onstage kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. The much talked about moment was recreated almost 20 years later at Britney’s wedding. Britney also paid tribute to the 80s star by dancing to her song “Open Your Heart” in her 2002 film Crossroads.

A year earlier, in September of 2021, the “True Blue” hitmaker admitted she’d just spoken to Britney amid her engagement to Sam. “Yeah I just spoke to her today,” she admitted to Entertainment Tonight at the time. She explained that she was “just checking in on her and congratulating her on her marriage — or her pending marriage.” Madonna candidly added, “I love her.”