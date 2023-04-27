Madonna, 64, Channels Britney Spears In Schoolgirl-Look At Concert With Boyfriend, 29, & 3 Of Her Kids

The “Material Girl” was feeling her “…Baby One More Time” fantasy while out on the town in the Big Apple. Madonna dressed in a Britney Spears-esque schoolgirl-inspired outfit during a date with Josh Popper on Wednesday (Apr. 26). In photos posted to Madonna’s Instagram Story, the 64-year-old living legend ported a white button-up shirt and a black tie, along with some wide-legged black slacks and a black coat. Pulling the whole “schoolgirl” look together was her hair, which Madonna had done up in braids. In one photo, Josh, 29, was spotted checking out his new girlfriend, a smile on his face.

For this mid-week date night, Madonna took her new love and three of her children – Mercy James, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10, — to see the LaBeque sisters. The French piano duo Katia and Marielle LaBeque, left quite an impression on Madonna. She posed a photo of both sisters to her IG, saying it was “A night out with the amazing…. [duo].” The LeBeque sisters reposted Madonna’s photo of them together to their account. “An AMAZING night with a very special guest,” they wrote.

Britney, 41, and Madonna have maintained a bond for decades, one that the “Stronger” singer celebrated on Instagram in August when Madonna turned 64. Britney shared a video from “two and a half years ago,” where she was “Voguing,” a tribute to Madonna’s ballroom-inspired hit song. Britney also included a then-recent photo, where she dressed in red and a blonde Madonna posing in a colorful outfit. Britney posted the tribute “in respect to Madonna because, well, I think you already know that she came to my freaking wedding.”

It was at Britney and Sam Asghari‘s wedding that Madonna and Britney recreated their kiss from the 2003 Video Music Awards. The two locked lips while posing for the cameras, a cheeky nod back when two women kissing would set the world on fire.

Recently, Madonna has been getting ready for her retrospective world tour. She’s also been enjoying her new romance with Josh Popper. The former NFL prospect, having played in training camps for the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts, is a boxing instructor. He founded the Bredwinner boxing studio and reportedly trains one of Madonna’s kids. The two met, and now they’re an item.