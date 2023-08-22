Jon Gosselin Admits He Hasn’t Spoken To Some Of His Children In Over A Decade

Jon Gosselin, 46, may be the father to Kate Gosselin‘s eight children, but he does not have a relationship with many of them. He told Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 22, that he has not spoken to several of their kids in over 10 years. “I haven’t talked to Mady and Cara for, oh I don’t even know, over a decade,” he told the outlet regarding his 22-year-old twins. “And then I haven’t talked to Joel, Aaden, Leah, and Alexis for five years.”

Joel is a part of a set of 19-year-old sextuplets, including Aaden, Alexis, Hannah, Leah, and Collin, which Jon welcomed with Kate, 48. His son, Collin, and his daughter, Hannah, have lived with the 46-year-old for “several years,” as reported by the outlet. Jon also explained where he stands on whether or not he will reconcile with his other six children. “At this point, they’re adults now. So, I mean, I don’t even know their phone numbers or stuff,” he said.

He explained that his daughter that lives with him attempted to speak to her siblings about the ongoing feud. “Hannah went down there and talked to them… I’ve kind of just stuck with the kids that live here,” he added. The Couples Therapy alum even went as far as to seemingly blame Kate for his damaged relationship with the majority of the kids. “It doesn’t work the way you think it would work,” he alleged. “So until my other kids figure that out … [and] stop believing in one side of the story, I can’t do anything else.”

Although he is seemingly leaving the reconciliation in the kids’ hands, Jon did admit he has contacted his children. “I’ve tried to reach out to them and it has failed numerous times,” he shared. Meanwhile, Jon has also not spoken to his ex-wife in several years. He admitted that they have not chatted since 2018, notably one year after the show ended. When asked how Kate feels about his relationship with his girlfriend, Stephanie Lebo, he said that he is not aware of her thoughts on it. “I don’t know. I don’t talk to Kate. I have no idea,” he stated. “I haven’t heard her voice since 2018.”

As many know, Jon and Kate were married from 1999 until their 2009 divorce. They rose to fame on the hit TLC reality series, which documented their lives raising eight children together. He recently took to Instagram on Aug. 3 to gush about his two kids Hannah and Collin. “Still can’t believe how fast they grow. #VeryProuddad,” he captioned the photo of the recent high school graduates. On Jun. 21, Collin shared carousel of photos from the graduation and seemingly snubbed his mom, as he did not mention her.

“I want to first thank my amazing sister, Hannah, for standing by me and supporting me, she is my number 1,” his caption began. “I would like to thank my dad, who has taught me so much about running into hard times and moving past them, about resilience. Thank you dad for always supporting my decisions, and having my back when I bite off more than I can chew.” The teenager has enlisted in the Marine Corps and plans to study Mechanical and Industrial Engineering.