Jon Gosselin ‘Not Surprised’ His Kids Didn’t Reach Out When He Had COVID Yet Remains ‘Hopeful’ For Reunion

In a January appearance on Dr. Oz, Jon opened up about his battle with COVID. “I had a really bad COVID pneumonia based upon my numbers,” he explained. “Now, what’s interesting is I didn’t feel it. I didn’t feel sick and I didn’t feel pain … but when you went to move or do anything and you felt so weak and you wanted to pass out, it was really scary.”“If my urinals were full, I had to stand up and use the bathroom, I would fear it because I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to pass out. I can’t breathe,'” he also said of his symptoms. “I called the nurse and I felt guilty calling the nurse all the time. Like, ‘Can you just help me get this? Can you help me do that?’ Everything, you feel like an invalid.”