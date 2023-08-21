Tom Brady Jokes He’s Returning To Football Again With Thirst Trap Shirtless Selfie: Photo

Tom Brady thirst trap alert! The former quarterback, 46, took a shirtless selfie while tanning outside and shared it to his Instagram Story on Saturday, August 19. Tom showed off his abs as he wore nothing but a pair of black shorts in the picture, which you can see here. Alongside the photo, Tom made a joke about unretiring from the NFL for a second time. “Side effects of @tb12sports protein … mid august rolls around and you start thinking about finding a training camp to show up to,” he wrote with two crying-laughing emojis.

Tom retired from football after 22 seasons in the NFL and seven Super Bowl titles in Feb. 2022, but reversed his decision a month later and said his heart was still on the field. After playing one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom announced his retirement “for good” on February 1, 2023. However, the back-and-forth with his career caused damage to his marriage with Gisele Bundchen, 43, who divorced the athlete in October 2022.

Gisele told Vanity Fair in March that the rumors about their split regarding Tom’s decision to un-retire were “very hurtful.” The Brazilian model, who has two children with Tom, called the accusations that his retirement recall was the driving factor in their divorce “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.” She also noted that sometimes people “grow apart,” and said the split from her husband of 13 years was “heartbreaking.”

Since his divorce, Tom has moved on with Russian model Irina Shayk, 37, who used to date Bradley Cooper. News of the pair’s relationship broke on July 24 when photos surfaced of them packing on the PDA outside his home in Los Angeles. The two reportedly spent the night together. A couple of days later, Tom and Irina secretly met up at a sushi restaurant in New York City and an eyewitness told Page Six that the two stars were “in their own little world” on their dinner date. Most recently, Tom and Irina were seen leaving the same hotel in London within a 24 hour period on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15.

Tom has not publicly addressed his new romance with Irina. After they first hung out, Gisele hinted at how she feels about her ex moving on in an interview with Vogue Brasil. “Breakups are never easy,” she said on Aug. 9, “especially when there’s [media] speculating every step of the way.” Gisele also said that she’s focused on her children, her health, and her projects in the wake of her divorce.