Donna D’Errico Showers In Sheer Thong Lingerie Amid Hurricane Hilary: ‘It’s Wet Outside’

Donna D’Errico knows something about looking sexy in rainy weather — and the Baywatch beauty, 55, took to Instagram to prove it yet again! In a stunning new pic you can SEE HERE, Donna showered in a sheer, plunging white thong bodysuit while squeezing out her wet, blonde hair. She showed off a good amount of side cleavage in the skin-baring outfit, and her perfect French manicure accentuated the look beautifully as the water cascaded down her famous physique. “It’s wet outside,” she captioned the Aug. 20 post, along with a stormy cloud emoji. Donna’s photo coincided with Southern California’s brush with Hurricane Hilary, which touched down in Los Angeles on Sunday as a tropical storm.

The model’s loyal fans on the platform couldn’t wait to rush to the comments thread to sound off on the stunning look. “There isn’t just one hurricane hitting Southern Cali. Wow!!!” quipped a fan, while another wrote, “always nice to wake up to in the morning,” alongside flame emojis. “You always seem to amaze me. Enjoy your day,” remarked a third.

Donna’s gig on OnlyFans, which began almost exactly one year ago, wasn’t something she intended to take on such a life of its own. “I thought I was gonna be on there a couple of weeks or a month and then you know, I would have made my point, that I can still wear a bikini,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in a January 2023 interview. “But now not that I’m on there I’m having a ball and making great money.”

She also admitted that she’s stayed because it’s been an extremely successful venture. “I’ve stayed on there because it turned into a second business, [the money] is no joke,” she explained to HL at the time. “And, unlike a lot of celebrities on there who have agencies that run their accounts and hired chatters impersonating them in the chats, it’s really me on there. I spend a few hours a day personally on there, chatting with people. And I keep it very clean. I can post the stuff that I’m selling on there, on Instagram. But I’m having fun because there’s no censorship. There’s nobody bullying me. Everybody’s complimentary, I’m having a ball. I should have done this years ago.”