Donna D’Errico, 55, Rocks Iconic Red ‘Baywatch’ Swimsuit In Sexy New Video, Admits It’s ‘More Fun’ Now

Donna D'Errico's 'Baywatch' swimsuit has resurfaced again, this time in a sizzling summertime video shared to Instagram!

June 29, 2023
Ever the Baywatch icon, Donna D’Errico took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 28, to show off in a sexy new video! In the sultry summertime clip, the 55-year-old model and actress soaked up the sun on a beach while rocking her unforgettable red one-piece swimsuit. She showed off the look from nearly every angle, dripping with the stunning appeal that made her a star. She wore her platinum blonde hair in glamorous soft curls, and stood in front of a lifeguard ready yellow jeep for the video. “Robbers” by The 1975 played in the background, amplifying both the setting and the unforgettable look. ‘

“Was fun then…more fun now,” Donna captioned the video, along with a red heart emoji. “Have a beautiful evening everyone and thanks for your comments – I read them all! 🥰” The look sent the OnlyFans star‘s 2.1 million followers into a fan frenzy, and they took to the comments section to gush.

“Donna, you’re amazing!! Brains, beauty, and street smarts. There isn’t a more perfect combination,” enthused a fan, while another remarked, “You look exactly the same,” alongside a row of flame emojis. A third wrote, “California needs you back!! I miss you!! Oh and you look hot AF, per usual.” “I need to go to the beach more often!!!” quipped a third, and a fourth chimed in, “Everyone is screaming in the comments, Ms Donna please come and save me?!! Save my life please?”

Donna’s flawless physique has, oddly, inspired plenty of online bullying. But the stunning actress has come to a place where she simply couldn’t care less about the trolls. After a spate of hateful comments over a skin-baring 4th of July bikini in 2022, Donna clapped back hard.

“Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate,’” she wrote in a subsequent July 16 post in a white string bikini. “Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want.”

