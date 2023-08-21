Pregnant Stassi Schroeder ‘Sobbing’ After Hurricane Hilary Rain Damages Her Nursery For Baby #2: Watch

Stassi Schroeder shared that she was crying as the rain from Hurricane Hilary damaged the nursery that she’d been preparing for her second baby. The pregnant reality star, 35, shared a video of water pouring in from the lights, windows, and damaging the walls of the house on her Instagram Story. Stassi showed some towels that she’d laid out to try to stop the flooding.

Underneath the video, the Vanderpump Rules star included a caption about how heartbreaking it was to see the damage caused by the tropical storm. “And I was having anxiety about getting the blinds and curtains done in time. My hormones have me legit sobbing right now. Our nursery,” she wrote with a crying face emoji.

Stassi’s husband Beau Clark also posted a video from the baby’s nursery showing all the damage that the rain has caused. “Today is just a mothaf**ka. Are you kidding me? This is the nursery. Great,” he said in the clip as water poured down behind him.

Along with the clip, he also asked fans and followers if they had any recommendations. “What are the odds that we can fix this before the baby arrives?” he wrote. “I don’t think I’ve ever met someone who raved about their contractor. But if anyone has some recommendations, DM me their info so I can check them out on Google.”

Stassi and Beau announced that they were expecting their second child, a boy, back in March. She showed her baby bump while cuddling her daughter Hartford, 2, in an Instagram post. “Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already,” she wrote at the time.

Hilary is the first hurricane to make landfall in California in 84 years, with the last one hitting the area in 1939, per CBS News. Although it’s been downgraded to a tropical storm, Hilary has left many people without power and nearly 3 inches of rain fell on Sunday. The tropical storm also happened as an earthquake struck the area, and Beau also made posts referencing both of the extreme weather events happening at the same time.