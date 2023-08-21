Charity Lawson Stuns In Beaded Gown For Final Rose Ceremony On ‘The Bachelorette’

Charity Lawson is ready to find her happily ever after on the finale of The Bachelorette, and a photo of her from the final rose ceremony has been released ahead of the Aug. 21 episode. Charity looked absolutely breathtaking for her final day of filming, wearing a gorgeous plunging gown with criss-cross straps across her chest. The ensemble was encrusted with a bejeweled, beaded design throughout the bodice. Charity completed the look with her hair parted in the middle and styled in loose curls, then pulled back into a half ponytail. She also rocked natural-looking makeup and dangling earrings to match the flashy gown.

Going into The Bachelorette finale, Charity still has a lot of big decision to make regarding the three remaining men. First, she has to decide whether or not she wants to give Aaron Bryant another shot after previously eliminating him during the hometown dates episode earlier this season. Aaron flew to Fiji to profess his love for Charity and let her know that he didn’t think their story was finished yet. The show’s Aug. 7 episode ended in a cliffhanger as viewers awaited whether or not Charity would let him stay.

Meanwhile, before Aaron’s arrival, she already had her fantasy suite dates with Dotun Olubeko and Joey Graziadei. She had an incredible time with both men and told both of them that she was in love with them. Before the final rose ceremony, though, she’ll have to choose just one man and hope that he is on the same page and gets down on one knee.

Charity will get some guidance from her family members in the finale, as they are due to fly into Fiji and meet the final two men. This episode will conclude Charity’s journey as the Bachelorette following her heartbreak on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor. The thee hour finale airs on Aug. 21 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.