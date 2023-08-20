Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Heads To Dinner With Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama, 17: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama, 17, were seen heading to dinner on Saturday night. The pregnant Hulu star wore a fitted long sleeve black shirt showing off her growing baby bump as she expects baby no. 4 — and her first with Travis, 47 — as she headed into Italian restaurant Cecconi’s with her stepdaughter on August 19. Kourtney kept things casual with a loose fitting pant with a slight flare, as well as her signature chunky black boots, a leather bag and sunglasses in the images published by the Daily Mail.

Alabama was also casual for the early dinner (it was still sunny out) in loose fitting black pants with a graphic t-shirt of a vintage car. She threw on a black hoodie with a white pattern over top, and stayed breezy with an easy pair of slides. The daughter of Shanna Moakler also appeared to be rocking some dramatic hair extensions for volume and length, amplifying her ‘do.

After grabbing a bite at Cecconi’s — which is known for their wood-fired oven pizzas and traditional pasta dishes — the pair strolled over to the trendy Cha Cha Matcha across the street for some iced beverages. Kourtney and Travis are longtime lovers of the caffeine alternative, and also known to be regulars at the Matthew Morton owned chain in Los Angeles which serves up green matcha lattes, as well as matcha flavored desserts like donuts.

Kourtney and Travis announced their pregnancy back in June, with Kourt sweetly holding up a sign reading “Travis, I’m Pregnant” — just like a fan did in the 1999 music video for “All The Small Things.” At the time, Kourt’s bump was clearly very visible — but she has yet to say when she’s due or how far she along she is in her fourth pregnancy. Shortly after the announcement, the couple — who wed in Italy in June 2022 — held a gender reveal party for friends and family where they revealed they were having a baby boy.

Kourtney and Travis’ new baby will join a bevy of siblings, as the reality star has three kids with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 40: sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, as well as daughter Penelope, 10. Travis is also a dad of three via ex-wife Shanna Moakler to Alabama, son Landon, 19, as well as a stepfather to Shanna’s eldest daughter with ex Oscar De La Hoya — Atiana, 24.