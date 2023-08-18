Taylor Swift Spotted At The Jersey Shore With Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Ahead Of Jack Antonoff’s Wedding

It’s no surprise that Taylor Swift, 33, was spotted at the Jersey Shore on Aug. 18, as her longtime friend and collaborator, Jack Antonoff, 39, is set to marry Margaret Qualley, 28, over the weekend. Not only was the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker spotted at the Black Whale restaurant in Beach Haven, but her friends Zoë Kravitz and actor Channing Tatum were also in attendance!

While hitting up the popular dining spot, Taylor looked effortlessly chic in a strapless crop top complete with a matching black skirt. She had her golden tresses tied back in a low updo and accessorized her look with a black handbag. Meanwhile, Zoe, rocked a similar ensemble to her A-lister bestie, as she opted for a figure-hugging black maxi dress. The Magic Mike star looked dapper in a monochromatic sage green shirt and matching dress pants.

As the Grammy winner and her friends entered the venue, many of her fans could be heard shouting her name and expressing their “love” for her. Soon after videos of the songstress landed on social media, many of her fans took to the comments to react. “she looks amazingggggg [sic] [heart eyes],” one fan tweeted, while another gushed, “SHE LOOKS SO CUTESY.” A separate fan was so enamored with Taylor’s outfit that they expressed their hope for her to share photos wearing it. “please tell me we’ll get pics with this look cause the outfit is EVERYTHING,” they swooned.

The 33-year-old and other A-listers are in town for Jack’s wedding set to take place on Aug. 19 in Long Beach Island, New Jersey. Taylor and Jack have been friends for over a decade, as Swifties know, and they first worked together on “Sweeter Than Fiction” in 2013. Since then, he has become very close to Taylor and even produced her fifth album, 1989. Other famous artists he has worked with include Lana Del Rey, Lorde, St. Vincent, Sia, FKA Twigs, Sara Bareilles, and more.

Jack and Margaret got engaged in May 2022, as PEOPLE reported at the time. He began dating the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star in 2021, three years after he called it quits with Girls star Lena Dunham. In Jul. 2021 Jack told NME about his admiration for Taylor. “I’ve seen her change the music industry first-hand,” he said at the time. “She’s amazing for being a champion, and making things better for the generations to come. She has a long history of rightly exposing some real darkness in the music industry. And I’m personally thankful for it, outside of our friendship and working relationship, just as an artist. She’s asked me some questions a lot of people are afraid to ask.”