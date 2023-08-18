Madonna Dances In Sheer Bedazzled Dress & Relaxes On A Boat In Lisbon For 65th Birthday Celebration: Watch

Two days after turning 65, Madonna took to Instagram to share a fun video of the celebration! In the Friday, August 18 video, the “True Blue” singer showed of several birthday looks during her lengthy celebration in Lisbon, Portugal. In some clips, she showed off her lace bustier and crop top look, accessorized with jewel-encrusted sunglasses and lavish blue and green jeweled earrings. She shared clips on a boat, as she wore a wide-brimmed sunhat and enjoyed the sunshine, and a clip of her pals joining her for some horseback riding on the beach. The mom of six was also seen slaying in a sheer white bedazzled dress over a black strapless corset while dancing with family and friends.

Finally, she was seen settling in for a quiet dinner and declaring, “It’s great to be alive” as her guests applauded. In the background, her unforgettable 1990 hit “Vogue” played over scenes of the festivities. “It’s great to be Alive………… .. and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday!” Madonna captioned the post, along with celebratory emojis. “Im So Grateful. Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible! 🇵🇹♥️” The legendary pop icon has 19.1 million followers on the platform, many of whom rushed to the comments section to react.

“Looks fantastic! An incredible Madonna Celebration. Haters will find something not to like about this, but she’s still the undisputed Queen,” observed a fan, while another wrote, “STRIKE A POSE !! My QUEEN!!” “Love love love you! Happy that you had a great birthday celebration!!” remarked a third, alongside heart, birthday cake, and kissing emojis.

Her Madgesty celebrated her milestone 65th birthday less than two months after her frightening June 24 hospitalization for what was described as a “serious bacterial infection.” In a 2019 interview, she shared how society has attempted to “silence” her — and failed. “People have always been trying to silence me for one reason or another, whether it’s that I’m not pretty enough, I don’t sing well enough, I’m not talented enough, I’m not married enough, and now it’s that I’m not young enough,” she told Vogue. “So they just keep trying to find a hook to hang their beef about me being alive on. Now I’m fighting ageism, now I’m being punished for turning 60.”