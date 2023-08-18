Malika Haqq’s Twin Sister Khadijah Splits From Husband Bobby After 16 Years

Khadijah Haqq is getting divorced from her husband of 13 years, Bobby McCray. The reality star, 40 released a statement on her Instagram August 18 to share the news of the longtime couple’s split. “Now more than ever I have been relying on prayer,” Khadijah began her statement. “Family is so important to me. Unfortunately, life has brought me to tremendous transition. After 13 years of marriage, 16 years together and 4 incredible children, I have come to the intensely difficult conclusion that while Bobby and I have a great deal of love for one another, it’s best we move forward separately.”

Khadijah, who has three kids with Bobby, 42, and is also a stepmom to Bobby’s son from a previous relationship, said that she “did not come to this decision lightly” in regards to splitting from her former NFL star husband.

“For the most part, I have kept my relationship private for the benefit of our family,” the Sky High actress said. “I share this not because it’s newsworthy – But so that we go about our lives with honesty and to begin the journey of co-parenting,” she added. “I’m so grateful for my incredible support system.”

Khadijah and Bobby, an NFL star who played for the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles, married in July 2010. They have three children, Christian, Celine, and Kapri. Bobby has one teenage son from a previous relationship, Bobby Louis McCray III.

Khadijah’s twin sister is Malika Haqq and they are best friends with Khloé Kardashian. The siblings have appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E! and The Kadrashians on Hulu over the years. In 2021, Khadijah told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how much her friendship with Khloe, 39, means to her. She also revealed the best advice she’s gotten from the Good American co-founder.

“Whenever we can be together, love on each other, and just push each other along. It’s a blessing to have each other,” Khadijah said. She added, “[Khloe] has [given] a lot of great advice, but I would say the one thing that stuck out to me was to just be true to yourself. Stay in your own creative space and don’t let anyone push you in one direction. If you know what you want and you know what you like, stick with it.”