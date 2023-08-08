Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True & Nephew Psalm Both Have Broken Arms: See Photo of ‘Cousin Cast Club’

Nobody loves to share “cousin crew” photos more than Khloe Kardashian! And the mom of two didn’t disappoint this week, taking to Instagram to share summer pics of her daughter True Thompson, 5, and nephew Psalm, 4 — and reveal that the adorable duo has both broken an arm amid the warm weather fun. In the first pic, True rocked a pink short set and a matching hot pink cast on her right arm, which she proudly held up for the camera. She had bare feet and stood in a gym while holding hands with her younger cousin, whose mom is none other than Kim Kardashian. Psalm matched his stylish cousin’s vibe with a monochromatic look in black shorts, and also had a matching cast on his left arm.

In another pic, big sister True threw up a peace sign, and in a third, she posed sweetly with a big smile for her mom. “Summer 2023. Cousin cast club. Trampoline and monkey bars. They had a ball this summer,” the reality TV star captioned the adorable photo collection on Tuesday, August 8.

Khloe’s following of 311 million on Instagram adored the photos, and many of them took to the comments thread to gush. “She’s so cute! And you are such a good mama!!!!” remarked a fan, while another wrote, “awww hope they’re ok!! True is rocking that cast though, always shining bright 😍✨.” “Now that’s how you KNOW they had an amazing/memorable time!” quipped a third.

It’s no secret that the Kardashian clan is tight, particularly Psalm and True. And in a 2021 interview, Khloe revealed just how close they are! “It’s amazing. I just pray it never stops,” she told E! News of the relationship the cousins have. “They all think they’re like, weirdly brother and sisters. I think like True thinks, we call Psalm ‘baby Psalm,’ so she’s always like, ‘my brother!’ And I just don’t correct her because I think it’s so cute.”