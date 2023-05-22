Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo Of ‘Cousins Crew’ True, Dream, Chicago & Psalm

Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable new pic featuring her daughter True and several of the rapidly growing Kardashian cousins.

Khloe Kardashian, 38, loves nothing more than to show off the adorable Kardashian cousins! In a new photo shared via Instagram on Monday, May 26, she lined up cousins Psalm, 4, True, 5, Chicago, also 5, and Dream, 6. True wore a peach dress with a pleated skirt and matching bunny ears, while Chicago wore a pink dress smartly paired with black combat boots. Dream wore a fluffy pink tulle dress, and the littlest of the bunch, Psalm, rocked a pair of brown pants with a t shirt, sneakers, and plaid shirt layered over the top. The kiddos appeared to be enjoying some relaxing time together at home. “Cousin Crew,” Khloe captioned the pic.

Among the post’s likers were Grandma Kris Jenner. A flood of the Good American co-founder’s 306 million fans took to the comments thread to gush over the pic. “True and psalm are twins,” remarked a follower, while another wrote, “True is so photogenic!! Her smile radiates through photos.” “Psalm’s Dream came True in Chicago, fantastic four,” quipped a third. “They are Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob all over again,” commented a fourth.

It’s apparent that family is everything to the reality TV star — but in recent years, Khloe has admitted to scaling back on what she shares with the public.  ‘I used to share anything and everything,” she told Cosmopolitan in November of 2021. “I don’t know if it’s age or if I started being more aware and exposed, but you become more guarded – in a healthy way. We definitely like to, now, keep some things for us. It’s growing up. You’re allowed to change what you’re comfortable with. It’s nice to keep a lot of the milestones more private and maybe release a couple of photos. People are still in our lives and know what we’re doing, but it doesn’t have to be the entire birthday party.’

She also shared how motherhood has changed her. “I definitely have more empathy,” she shared with the magazine. “And the motivation that having a child gives you… you want them to be proud of you so badly. That’s not just work, but my manners and how I treat people. You just carry yourself in a different way, or I try to.”

