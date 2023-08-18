Jennifer Lopez Shows Off ‘Ben’ Necklace In Gorgeous New Topless Photo

It’s been over one year since Jennifer Lopez, 54, married Ben Affleck, 51, and she is still completely smitten! The “On The Floor” hitmaker took to Instagram on Aug. 18 to share a topless photo of herself in her most recent summer photo dump. J.Lo added the revealing photo of herself in the bathtub to the last slide of the carousel, which notably featured her rocking a diamond necklace with her husband’s name on it. So cute!

Not only did the brunette beauty rock the nameplate necklace in honor of the Gone Girl star, but she added a few other chic accessories. Jennifer completed her bath accessories with a diamond cross necklace, a heart-shaped necklace, a diamond cocktail ring, and – of course – her giant diamond wedding ring. Her topless snapshot was complete with a stylish ballerina-pink-colored manicure.

Jennifer captioned the post, “This Is…August (so far).” She also added a few summer emojis including a sun, green heart, and palm tree. As for the rest of the photos, many of them featured the mother-of-two rocking tiny string bikinis, including a red one paired with floral beach wrap. She also included a photo of herself in a white bikini, which she notably first shared on Aug. 10. The fourth slide of her post featured a giant chocolate birthday cake, however, it’s unclear who it was for as both she and Ben celebrated their birthdays within weeks of each other!

Just three days ago J.Lo shared an adorable video of her and Ben in the car as she sang Sam Cooke‘s “What A Wonderful World” to him for his 51st birthday. “Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!”, she captioned the clip at the time. Soon after she shared the video with her 250 million followers, many of them couldn’t help but gush over the A-lister duo. “Love seeing them do normal things. I’m happy they can still do that,” one admirer penned, while another added, “Awwww The Most Adorable Couple I’ve Ever Seen Happy Birthday Ben.”

Most recently, on Jul. 25, the Marry Me star took to Instagram to celebrate her 54th birthday by sharing a photo of her dancing on a table! “Birthday mood…all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play… #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon,” Jennifer captioned the celebratory post. The starlet rocked a sequined jumpsuit in the main slide and styled her tresses in a sexy half-up-half-down style. Many of her fans took to the comments to wish her a happy birthday. “Happy birthday hermosa,” one admirer swooned, while another chimed in with, “Happiest birthday beautiful lady.”