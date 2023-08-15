Jennifer Lopez Sings To Ben Affleck In The Car In Sweet New 51st Birthday Tribute: Watch

Jennifer Lopez just shared the sweetest birthday tribute to her husband Ben Affleck on his 51st birthday! In a new video shared to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Aug. 15, the Marry Me star, 54, occupied the passenger seat next to her husband and sang the words to Sam Cooke‘s “What A Wonderful World.” She rocked a white tank top as her famous light brunette locks blew around her, and Ben happily joined in at the wheel, matching her vibe in a summer-ready white t shirt and mouthing the words. “Don’t know much about history / Don’t know much biology / Don’t know much about a science book / Don’t know much about the French I took / But I do know that I love you/ And I know that if you love me, too / What a wonderful world this would be,” they sang.

J.Lo captioned the post, “Dear Ben...Happy Birthday. I love you!” Many of her 250 million fans on the platform were there for the adorable slice-of-life couples’ video. “BENNIFER FOREEEEVEEEEER,” wrote a fan, alongside rows of heart and flame emojis. “Happy Birthday. Ben’s a lucky man,” observed a second. “Happy Birthday Ben … Bursting with happiness for you .. all the love in the world,” remarked a third.

Ben and Jennifer are certainly enjoying their second chance at love after ending their engagement in 2004, only to come back together to be married in 2022. And in a 2021 interview, the Air actor shared how he felt about his epic love story with the “Jenny From The Block” singer. “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me,” he told WSJ Magazine in 2021.

“And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that,” he explained of his rekindled romance. “My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am—which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable. It’s hard to say who benefits more, without going into gossipy detail. I could just say that I feel great about being very healthy. And it is a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out. And then I’ll light it on fire.”