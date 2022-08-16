Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Inside The ‘Elaborate’ Party She Threw For His 50th Birthday With Their Kids

Jennifer Lopez threw Ben Affleck an “elaborate” birthday as he celebrated his 50th birthday on August 15. The newlyweds, who tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas on July 16, continued the festivities as Ben marked his milestone occasion.

“J.Lo and Ben were able to kill two birds with one stone by bringing the kids with them to NYC for Ben’s 50th birthday,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after the married couple was spotted in the Big Apple with all of their kids. All three of Ben’s children that he shares with Jennifer Garner were in tow including Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, Samuel, 8, and Jen’s twins which she shares with ex Marc Anthony; Emme and Max, 10.

“Ben’s children were able to spend time with their dad, which was really important to him and her children were able to do the same,” the insider continued. “Aside from the birthday festivities, they all needed to take care of some last-minute wedding-related tasks.”

As we previously reported, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 53, and the Batman star are planning a second wedding to be held at Ben’s estate in Georgia. “The kids all needed to be fitted for the upcoming wedding and she needed some alterations to her gown done, as well. J.Lo took the kids out without him to the Broadway play and she took Violet shopping at Bergdorf’s because she feels those are important things for the kids to experience,” the pal added.

“J.Lo also wanted to show the kids where she grew up and introduce them to some of her family members in NYC. It is her turf and she loves it there,” the source continued. “Last night, she had an elaborate party planned for him that was also attended by some of her family. They had some loose ends related to the wedding to sew up, including a food tasting, and also work out some travel arrangement details with their people there.”

Meanwhile, the happy couple is reportedly prepping for a three-day event at Ben’s sprawling Georgia estate located just outside of Savannah. Things will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on August 19, as Page Six reported. The actual wedding will take place on Sunday, August 21. “It’s going to be all about J.Lo,” an insider reportedly told the outlet. “Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day.” HollywoodLife has reached out to their reps for comment but hasn’t heard back.