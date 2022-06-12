Michelle Obama Steps Out For Girls’ Night To Broadway Show In Gray & Black Outfits: Photos

Michelle Obama, 58, proved she can pull off casual and fancy looks during her weekend outings in the Big Apple! The former first lady was photographed coming out of The Pierre hotel in a gray vest over a black sleeveless top and gray cropped pants with snakeskin print sneakers on the afternoon of June 11. The next day, she was also spotted in an all black ensemble that included a button-down shirt over a matching top, flowing pants, and platform shoes.

Michelle attended a matinee showing of the Broadway show A Strange Loop with some of her girl pals and looked as happy as could be. For her more casual outfit, she accessorized with several necklaces and hoop earrings as her long hair was down and she held a black clutch purse. At one point, she also wore a black face mask, and for the all black ensemble, she added sunglasses to her look.

The beauty was reportedly surrounded by Secret Service and was escorted to her destinations by NYPD police officers. Some of her friends could also be seen by her side as they were also dressed to impress. The show they saw, A Strange Loop, is about a black gay man trying to write a musical about a black gay man and is one of the frontrunners to win Best New Musical at Sunday night’s Tony Awards.

View Related Gallery Michelle Obama -- PICS Michelle Obama visits the Royal Arena in connection with her book tour for her biography 'Becoming' in Copenhagen, Denmark, 09 April 2019. In her book, she tells about life as America's first African American first lady. Michelle Obama visits Copenhagen, Denmark - 09 Apr 2019 Former First-Lady Michelle Obama seen at a luncheon at the Greenwich Hotel in New York City. Pictured: Michelle Obama Ref: SPL5105919 250719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Before Michelle turned heads during her recent outing in NYC, she did so for giving a shout-out to her youngest daughter Sasha on her 21st birthday. The doting mom shared an adorable photo of her and the birthday girl when she was just a baby and added a loving caption to it. “My baby has grown into a beautiful, independent, compassionate, highly capable young woman,” she wrote on Instagram. “But you will always be my littlest pea. 🥲❤️ I’m so proud of the human you are becoming. Love, your Mommy.”

Like Michelle, her husband Barack Obama shared a sweet birthday message for Sasha as well. “Happy birthday, Sasha! I have loved watching you grow into the intelligent, beautiful, and caring young woman you’ve become,” the former president wrote alongside a photo of him and a baby Sasha. “And no matter how old you get—you’ll always be my baby girl. Look at those cheeks!”