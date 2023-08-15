Kim Kardashian Shimmers In Gold Bikini For ‘Night Swim In Puglia’: Photos

Kim Kardashian is bringing the heat in her newest Instagram post! In a gallery of photos, Kim rocked a shimmering gold bikini for a “nite swim in Puglia,” according to the post’s caption. For several of the pics, she stood thigh-deep in a body of water while posing in the two-piece. She also goofed around while getting on a bicycle in the swimsuit. One shot was taken from behind as she prepared to ride away on the bike. Kim made a goofy face for the camera in the fun pic.

It’s unclear when Kim took the trip that the photos were taken. Just one day before making the Instagram post, Kim was definitely not in Puglia, as she attended Drake’s concert in Inglewood, California on Aug. 13. A video from the crowd showed Kim dancing and singing along to Drake’s hits, including the song “Search & Rescue,” which samples her voice. Earlier this month, she was also seen out and about in Miami.

Kim also recently revealed that she broke her shoulder, an injury which she kept private for weeks before sharing the news on Aug. 7. “You guys, something you don’t know about me, I broke my shoulder,” Kim said in a social media video. “I tore the tendon. [My trainer] had the same thing happen to her. So we are starting our rehabbing today and our workouts because I gotta get back in the gym. Nothing’s gonna keep me down!” It’s unclear when exactly Kim broke her shoulder and how long she’d been out of commission in the gym.

The reality star and businesswoman has certainly not been taking it easy this summer, though. In July, she was in Japan with her son, Saint West, and some of his friends attending a soccer match. The 7-year-old got to meet some of his favorite players while in attendance. The group was also in attendance for a Lionel Messi match in Miami later in the month.