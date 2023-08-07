Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder: ‘Nothing’ Will ‘Keep Me Down’

The reality TV star took to Instagram stories to reveal a serious injury and reassure fans that it won't keep her down!

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian, 42, wouldn’t let a little broken shoulder keep her from moving forward! In a new Instagram story, shared Aug. 7, the American Horror Story actress admitted she tore a tendon and broke her shoulder, and said she had taken some time to recuperate. A video clip showed her trainer, Melissa Alcantarastanding outside in workout gear as Kim narrated. “Who’s this girl?” she playfully asked as Melissa smiled and snapped at the camera.

“Who’s this girl in my gym? OK well guys, something you don’t know about me, I broke my shoulder, and I tore the tendon, so Melissa had the same thing happen to her.” “I got you,” Melissa responded. “So we are starting our rehabbing today, and our workouts cause I gotta get back in the gym,” Kim continued. “Nothing’s gonna keep me down!”  Kim wrote over the video, “I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I’ve been out of the gym for a few weeks but I’m back!” Though the fit mom of four wasn’t seen in the video, fans got the message loud and clear that she’s ready to begin her regularly scheduled intense workout routines!

Kim didn’t share any info about how she was injured, but E! News reports that she’s been working with Melissa since 2017 to achieve her famously fit physique. And in a 2018 interview, Melissa shared how she approached the task with her famous client. “They were like, ‘Are you available to train Kim on Monday?’” she told PEOPLE of how producers from  Keeping up with the Kardashians contacted her. “I was like, ‘Of course I’m available!’ And it went from there.”

She also revealed that Kim wanted “more muscle” when she began training with Melissa. “Kim told me, ‘I love my body,'” she told the outlet. “‘I love the way it looks and I love my hips.’ She just wanted more muscle. She wanted bigger hamstrings, which accentuates the entire leg. And she wants those cut arms and abs!”

The pro trainer also told PEOPLE that Kim is “committed! She knows what it takes, but it’s also really grueling,” she said. “It’s heavy, it’s killer, but she’ll be like, ‘Alright, let’s do it!’ She’s a workhorse.” In 2022, Melissa shared with HL that fitness is “simple.”  “Fitness is simple,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s about making just some small changes in the beginning, learning about yourself, and then you keep moving from there.”

