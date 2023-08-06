Kim Kardashian Stuns In Backless Leather Halter During One Of Her ‘Miami Nights’: Photos

Kim Kardashian, 42, looked amazing during a recent night out in Miami, FL! The reality star happily posed for Instagram photos and video in a black leather halter top and matching pants on Aug. 1. She had her long hair pulled up into a ponytail and showed off flattering makeup that went perfectly with her skin tone.

“Ayyyyyyyyeeeeeeeee,” she captioned one of the posts before writing, “Let’s go! Miami nights” along with a black heart, for the other. Her new look brought on a lot of compliments from followers. “So pretty,” one follower wrote, while another called the outfit “sexy.”

View Related Gallery Kim Kardashian From Her Younger Years To Today: Photos Of Weight Loss & Pregnancies Kim Kardashian What Goes Around Comes Around party, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Aug 2018 21 Aug 2018 Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - TV personality Kim Kardashian and her hubby Kanye West were spotted leaving Matsuhisa after enjoying a sushi dinner with with friends in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 7 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Before she shared her black leather ensemble, Kim made headlines in pink lingerie from SKIMS. She posted a mirror selfie video from a bathroom while wearing the set, which included a tank top and matching bottoms, and it gave off serious Barbie vibes. The beauty was also rocking blonde hair, in the post.

When Kim’s not focusing on modeling for photos or videos on social media, she’s working on her acting career. The Kardashians star joined the season 12 cast for Ryan Murphy‘s television series, American Horror Story, and a teaser was released just two weeks ago. In it, Kim is shown in a creepy setting while holding what appears to be a baby.

After Kim joined the cast of the series, Ryan spoke out about why they were happy to add her to the show’s large number of talented stars, which includes Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne. “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” Ryan told THR in a statement. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

AHS season 12 will be written and showrun by Halley. Ryan will executive produce along with co-creator Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Scott Robertson, and Halley.