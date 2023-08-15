Kim Kardashian Sings Along To Drake Song That Samples Her After Kanye Accused Them Of Hooking Up

Kim Kardashian was spotted saying her iconic line that's featured in Drake's song just months after she addressed Kanye West starting the rumor she had an affair with the 'Search & Rescue' rapper.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian didn’t come this far to not say her own line. The 42-year-old Skims founder was one of the many celebrities who attended Drake’s Inglewood, California, concert on August 13. In a video from the concert, Kim recites her words that Drake samples on his track “Search & Rescue.” A smiling Kim points her finger at someone and says, “I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy.”

The line is from a 2021 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Drake used Kim’s quote in “Search & Rescue,” which was released in April 2023. It was widely assumed that the rapper’s use of the line was to diss his frenemy and Kim’s ex, Kanye West.

Kanye and Drake have had a very public back-and-forth for years. Kanye infamously went on a Twitter rant in 2018 about Drake following Kim on social media. “Who’s bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram?” Kanye wrote, according to E! News. “I don’t have beef with no one. Love everyone but don’t follow my f***ing wife on Instagram. Ima focus on my family And you keep my family out of all of this wrestling foolishness.”

For years, rumors have circulated online that Kim and Drake supposedly hooked up. Kanye helped fuel the rumors. In November 2021, the “Heartless” rapper brought up the rumor once again. “I had this conversation with Drake that’s like, ‘I never f***ed Kim,’ but I was like, ‘But you acted like you did,'” he said during an interview with Drink Champs. He claimed to have texted Drake, “‘Did you ever DM her?’ You know, because it ain’t about just the actual act of it.”

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Show in June 2023. (Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

Kim finally addressed the affair rumor and her ex’s role in spreading it in a May 2023 episode of The Kardashians. “He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair,” Kim revealed. “Our full marriage, he accused me of that publicly,” she explained. “So the person that’s supposed to protect me the most—publicly would accuse me of having an affair throughout our whole marriage. I really can’t wrap my head around how he thinks he is a protector.”

