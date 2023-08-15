Jenna Jameson Reveals How She Lost Weight As She Rocks Purple Bikini Top: Watch

Jenna Jameson opened up about her recent weight loss in a new Instagram video on Monday, Aug. 14. The former Playboy Playmate, 49, looked gorgeous as she revealed the methods she used to shed some weight. She sported a deep purple bikini top and a light pink shirt in the video of herself talking directly to the camera. She also showed off a short haircut. She said her health was her prime concern.

In the video, Jenna revealed that her diet was the main way that she’s lost weight. “A lot of people are addressing my weight loss. I’m just minding my health. I am back [to] keto. It makes me feel the best, and I’m doing a little bit of intermittent fasting. So, the weight’s falling off,” she said in the short clip.

At the end of the update, Jenna also revealed yet another big life update. “I’m also off all medication. So, we love that,” she explained and sounded very happy about the change. Though, she did not specify which medication she had been on.

While it wasn’t clear what Jenna’s medication was for, the former adult star has been open about her health issues in recent years. Back in January 2022, she was misdiagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, and it was revealed that she hadn’t been able to walk and had been nauseous for a long time with a mystery illness. Thankfully, she seems to have made some major improvements, and based on her recent social media activity, she seems like she’s doing great.

Jenna has shared plenty of photos recently showing off her weight loss, and she’s looked fantastic, and she’s been open about “So many positive things unfolding.” She had alluded to her diet in the caption of a bikini pic earlier in August. “Keto for the win,” she wrote.

Something else positive and exciting that happened to Jenna this year was that she got married to barber Jessi Lawless in May. “I found the person that I truly should have always been with,” she told People. “Now that I’ve really found myself, I’m just accepting of everything that I feel inside and don’t shove everything down.”