Jessi Lawless: 5 Things To Know About Jenna Jameson’s Wife

Jessi Lawless and Jenna Jameson got married in May 2023

It’s not clear when they started dating, but they went Instagram official in Feb. 2023

Jessi is a barber and entrepreneur with a blunt personality

Actress and former adult film star, Jenna Jameson, married the love of her life, Jessi Lawless, on May 23, 2023. “I found the person that I truly should have always been with,” Jenna, 49, gushed to PEOPLE weeks after their surprise nuptials. “I try to go over in my mind why I ever dated or married men, and it’s selfish and bad to say, but I think my driving force were children. And now that I’ve really found myself, I’m just accepting of everything that I feel inside and don’t shove everything down.”

Jenna welcomed her kids in two former relationships. She gave birth to her twin sons on March 16, 2009 when she was with UFC pro, Tito Ortiz. She had her third kid with her former fiancé, Lior Bitton, in 2017. Jenna confirmed her split from the father of her youngest child when she went Instagram official with Jessi, 40, on Feb. 1, 2023. The pair announced their romance by sharing a video that showed them cuddled up, and had Jessi raving about the fact that she is dating Jenna, as seen HERE. Read on to learn more about Jessi and her relationship with Jenna below.

Jessi Lawless Is A Barber

Jessi Lawless is a professional barber and hair educator who previously worked for Oster Professional, according to her official website. She also gives free back-to-school haircuts to those in need each year.

She has an “unapologetic approach to life advice and has built a reputation for resilience & tenacity”, per her website. “Her brutal honest & quick wit makes her one of the most dynamic creators out there. Her ‘excuses are crutches for fools’ attitude is the driving force behind her success, and she hopes to inspire her audience to overcome adversity through positivity & determination,” the site adds.

Jessi is extremely active on social media and has nearly 2 million followers across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. 1.5 million of those followers are on TikTok alone. She also runs an OnyFans account, where she charges $17 per month for subscriptions.

Jessi Lawless Is An Entrepreneur

Aside from building an incredible reputation for hairstyling, Jessi has a podcast called Born Lawless, which she launched in May 2023. In typical Jessi style, her podcast touts her willingness to say what people are thinking, “but are too afraid to say.”

In addition, she is the co-owner of Savage Sip Coffee Co., which she frequently posts about online and promotes on her website. Furthermore, she has her own merch line of t-shirts, coffee mugs, phone cases, and more.

How Did Jessi And Jenna Meet?

Jessi told fans about her and Jenna’s love story in a video she shared online and revealed they met over Instagram. “Apparently, she had been following me on Instagram for about a year, and when she became single, she also became more engaging on my posts,” Jessi recalled. She explained that she didn’t know it was Jenna Jameson because her Instagram handle isn’t her full name. She also said she had a girlfriend at the time, so she didn’t pay much attention to Jenna’s comments. However, one day, curiosity got the best of her and she looked at her admirer’s Instagram page to find out who she was.

Once Jessi became single, she replied to one of Jenna’a comments — but was mortified when she discovered she had not just replied to the comment, but directly messaged her as well. Oops! Things worked out, though, and they began messaging and then texting. Jessi said she was beginning to “catch feelings” after a few months of flirty conversation, but thought Jenna was out of her league. So, when she met another girl at “an event,” she decided to pursue her.

“When I did, [Jenna] told me I was a moron and she was absolutely right,” Jessi admitted. “And then she said, ‘Don’t come crawling back when it all falls apart.’ And that’s exactly what I did when it all fell apart.” Luckily, Jenna gave her a chance and they have been together ever since.

Jessi Has No Problem Calling People Out

As her website says, Jessi has no problem calling things how she sees them. That was especially true with an April 18 Instagram video she dedicated to “all the butt-hurt dudes” in Jenna’s comment section. After calling the men out, she flaunted their relationship with vivid descriptions of their home life. “You stare at her in a magazine. I stare at her with her head between my legs. We’re not the same,” she said. “You wake up with her on your mind. I wake up with her on my face. We’re not the same.” She continued on, but the point has been made.

Jessi’s Dad Walked Jenna Down The Aisle

Jessi and Jenna got married at the Little Church of the West in Nevada, which is where Jenna’s parents also made their union official. Sadly, Jenna’a father is no longer living, so Jessi’a father did the honor of walking Jenna down the aisle to Jessi. “I was standing up there waiting for her, and I looked at the back of the church and I saw her standing there and I looked at my dad and I said, ‘Dad.’ And he looked over at me and I said, ‘Go walk Jenna down the aisle right now,'” she told PEOPLE. The pair had a “very Las Vegas wedding”, according to Jessi, but they plan to have a bigger and more formal ceremony down the road.

Jessi is the one who popped the question, which she also recalled during her interview with PEOPLE. “We were laying in bed and we were just talking, and I had the ring, I’d had the ring for a minute,” she noted. “I reached over in my bedside table and I pulled it out and I walked around to her side of the bed and I got down on one knee and I told her that she was the most incredible woman that I’d ever encountered and I could think of nothing better than for her to be my wife.”