Jenna Jameson’s Health: Her Misdiagnosis With Guillain-Barré & More To Know

Jenna Jameson was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré in 2022.

The world-famous adult star later revealed it was a misdiagnosis.

She has suffered from a mysterious ailment with varied symptoms over the years.

Jenna Jameson, 49, rose to fame in the adult film industry and to this day holds a singular amount clout in the arena. But unfortunately, her fame has belied a serious condition that left her unable to walk in 2022. Her former partner Lior Bitton took to social media at the time to share in a video that she had been hospitalized and had been “not feeling so good” and “throwing up for a couple of weeks.” After a CT scan, he shared in January of 2022, doctors discharged her from the hospital — but she “couldn’t carry herself.” “Her muscles in her legs were very weak,” he explained. “So she wasn’t able to walk to the bathroom. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom, I would have to pick her up and carry her to bed. And then within two days it go really not so good, her legs started to not hold her, she wasn’t able to walk.”

In the coming months, more would emerge about the mysterious ailment that left Jenna unable to walk and debilitated with nausea — but even a diagnosis of a rare condition would turn out to be incorrect. Here’s everything to know about Jenna Jameson’s misdiagnosis of Guillain-Barré, from the initial symptoms to how she’s doing today.

Jenna Jameson was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré.

On January 10, 2022, Jenna herself took to Instagram to share an update on the health issues that had landed her in the hospital. “I’m in the hospital still. I’m dealing with a little syndrome called Guillain-Barré Syndrome,” she explained to fans in her video. “We’re working through that and I just wanted to let you know that I see all your DMs and I appreciate it so much.” The video has since been removed, but in the comments section of her ex partner’s original post, she had also commented with an edit, writing, “Turns out it is [Guillain] Barre syndrome. I am at the hospital healing. Thanks everyone for your prayers and well wishes!”

What Is Guillain-Barré?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare autoimmune disorder in which the “body’s immune system attacks your nerves.” It lists weakness and tingling in the hands and feet as common first symptoms and states that it can reach serious proportions, paralyzing the entire body.

It’s unclear what may have caused Jenna’s illness, though the Mayo Clinic does say a large proportion of patients reported a previous infection in the six weeks leading up to symptoms. However, while the paralysis seemed to match Guillain-Barre, Jenna later admitted she had been misdiagnosed.

On January 18, Lior shared a video update to her verified Instagram account, also which has since been removed. “It was confirmed by the doctor after second test and five rounds of IVIG (immune globulin by IV),” Bitton said the video, per CNN. “So she does not have the Guillain-Barré.”

In the captions, he wrote, “She still in the hospital with on going neurological tests. Thanks for all the prayers please keep on praying thank you so much. God bless!”

How Long Has Jenna Been Sick?

It’s unclear exactly when Jenna began feeling unwell, but as mentioned before, her partner Lior had mentioned her feeling unwell and vomiting for a “couple of weeks” before she was hospitalized in early 2022, so her symptoms likely began at the end of 2021. Though she later pulled back on the diagnosis of Guillain-Barré, her symptoms continued to bother her throughout much of 2022.

To make matter more complicated, she was also diagnosed with COVID-19 in August of 2022, as she continued to battle the mystery illness. “Well, I officially have the coronovirus [SIC],” she wrote via Instagram along with a selfie at the time, per Page Six. “Just focusing on healing,” she concluded.

How Is Jenna Doing Today?

In July of 2022, Jenna shared that she was beginning to walk again unaided after the harrowing ordeal. “I wanna show you guys that I’m walking, unaided. I mean, I’m not walking perfectly but at least I’m up on my feet,” she said in a video on July 5, 2022, per PEOPLE. “I’m feeling better. I’m able to walk pretty well. How cool is that? Feeling a lot better.”

In October of 2022, she revealed that she was receiving treatment for her condition, which still has yet to be determined or announced. “Healing. Back on the mainland for treatment. Love you guys,” she captioned a photo of herself on October 25.

And on May 11, 2023, she shared a major update to the saga that began with an inability to walk. “Update… my legs are feeling so gooood!” she captioned a photo. “Jessi has me exercising a lot and she definitely motivates me. Keto is helping my brain and leaning me out. Bottom line, life is fantastic.” Several days later, on May 14, she shared a glowing pic with her dog. “When you’re healed, you tell your story softly,” she captioned the photo.