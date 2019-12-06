Jenna Jameson Says She Regained 20 Lbs. After Break From Keto Diet: ‘The Weight Came Back Fast’

Jenna Jameson had a ‘confession’ to make to her fans and followers, revealing that she quickly gained back some of the weight she had lost after going off her Keto diet.

Jenna Jamson, 45, revealed on her Instagram page on Dec. 5 that she experienced a 20 pound weight gain after she went off her Keto diet. The former adult film star took to her social media account to air the revelation. “Confession,” Jenna started the caption to her post. “I’ve gained 20 pounds. Ugh,” she lamented. “I decided to take a break from #keto and live my best carby life. The weight came back fast and furious,” she revealed. But, as she usually does, Jenna took her thoughts to her fans and inquired about their own experiences.

Jenna continued her caption, saying, “I know a lot of people are quitting keto because it’s hard to maintain and after a year and a half I concur. Not sure if I’m going to go back full force or just calorie count. What are your thoughts? Love you guys!” Naturally, a slew of her fans left their own stories in the comments section, with one revealing, “I really enjoy keto. I take Saturdays off and when I vacation. I normally go right back to keto after vacation and Saturdays and so far it’s worked for me. You’ll find what works for you. I still calorie count when I do keto it’s just that I feel fuller longer.”

Just as the weight quickly came back, Jenna’s results from the one-year anniversary of her diet were clear to see. Jenna celebrated her achievement on May 2 with a set of before and after pics that flaunted her jaw-dropping, 80 pound weight loss. “Today I celebrate 1 year of being #keto I have absolutely never felt better! Combining #sobriety, the keto lifestyle and intermittent fasting is the perfect trifecta for me when it comes to a healthy sustainable fitness journey. Thanks everyone for supporting me and joining me in my quest for ultimate health!!! Love you!” she captioned the post.

Throughout her dramatic transformation, Jenna has been incredibly open about the successes and fallbacks of her dieting. As Jenna enjoys a bit of a break from her intense Keto diet, fans love to see her reaching out and connecting with their own stories trying out the health craze. We cannot wait to see her next update as we follow her journey!