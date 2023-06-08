Jenna Jameson Married: Former Adult Film Star Weds GF Jessi Lawless In Vegas

Image Credit: James Shaw/Shutterstock

Congratulations are in order for Jenna Jameson and her new wife Jessi Lawless! The former adult film star, 49, got married to her gorgeous girlfriend, 40, during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on May 23, per People. “I found the person that I truly should have always been with,” Jenna gushed about her new bride to the outlet.

“I try to go over in my mind why I ever dated or married men, and it’s selfish and bad to say, but I think my driving force were children,” the mom of three divulged. “And now that I’ve really found myself, I’m just accepting of everything that I feel inside and don’t shove everything down.”

The couple made sure to have a bit of family with them when they said “I do” at the Little Church of the West, as Jenna’s parents once exchanged vows there are well, per People. The newlyweds said they plan to have a bigger celebration in the future, but for now they “run and gunned it,” as Jessi described their quickie nuptials. “Very Las Vegas,” she added.

Rocking a short white fringe dress, pink pumps and pink-dyed hair, Jenna, who said she plans on taking Jessi’s last name, looked every inch the beautiful bride, as seen in photos on her Instagram. Meanwhile, Jessi cut a classic figure in a black and white tuxedo jacket and matching pants.

And the newlyweds said they work together as well as they look together. “I’m kind of balls to the wall and I ride the wave of my emotions,” Jameson shares. “I just want what I want. And Jessi is very reserved and she thinks everything through, and so it’s a good mesh for sure, because she grounds me and I set a fire under her a**.”

This is a developing story…