Angus Cloud Did Not Leave Suicide Note & Most Likely Died Like Mac Miller

Angus Cloud reportedly did not leave a suicide note when he died unexpectedly at 25 on July 31. Law enforcement sources said that the young actor didn’t leave behind a letter to loved ones, and new evidence suggested that the actor may have died from an accidental overdose, according to a new report from TMZ. The toxicology results of Angus’ autopsy are still pending.

When Angus died, the audio of the 911 call that his mom Lisa Cloud made indicated that she believed that he may have suffered from a “possible overdose.” When the family announced his passing, some people believed that the Euphoria star may have died by suicide. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” they said. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

After Angus’ passing, Lisa did take to social media to state that Angus did not die by suicide. “I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” she wrote on Facebook, according to Deadline. “Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case.

The circumstances of Angus’ death seem similar to that of rapper Mac Miller who died from an accidental overdose at 26 in 2018. The Swimming rapper died of “mixed drug toxicity,” including cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol, according to NBC News.

Prior to Angus’ death, there had been rumors and fans who had wanted to see Angus play Mac in a biopic about the late rapper, but when the Euphoria star was asked about it, he said he didn’t plan on taking on the role while talking to Etalk in 2022. “I don’t think I would be prepared to take on someone’s life and legacy and try to replay that, you know?” he said. “That man is a legend and he’s going to remain one. May he rest in peace, you feel me?”

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.