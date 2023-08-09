Angus Cloud’s Mom Shares Never-Before-Seen Video Of Late ‘Euphoria’ Star’s Audition Tapes

View gallery

Angus Cloud‘s audition tape for Euphoria was resurfaced by his mother, Lisa Cloud, following the actor’s tragic death. Over a week after Angus passed away at the age of 25, his mom posted a link on Facebook to her then-19-year-old son’s interview with a casting director who scouted him in Brooklyn for Euphoria. “It’s his first tape,” Lisa said about the 6 minute-long video. “After this was seen by the creators of euphoria, he was asked to read for Fezco. It really captures my son’s extraordinary spirit,” she added.

In the video, Angus shared details from his life and gave his take on topics like true love. Angus called himself “goofy” and said he does whatever is in front of him. The California native revealed that the craziest thing he ever did was when he and his friends hopped the fence at the San Francisco Zoo and they ended up in a cage with some of the animals.

Later in the video, Angus was asked to give his thoughts about true love. “I’ve experienced love… and now I try to shut off my feelings to other people because I don’t wanna, like, get caught in my feelings because it’s so much to carry, like, but it’s like you’ve gotta take the good with the bad,” the late actor said.

Angus, who was 19 at the time of his audition, also had to talk about the highs and lows of his life at that point. He said the best part of his life was “the love that I have to give and to receive.” As for the worst part of his life, Angus struggled to come up with an answer, and told the casting director, “I don’t know, it’s all good over here, nothing to complain about.”

Angus’ role in Euphoria as drug dealer Fezco was his very first acting gig. Angus admitted before he died that working alongside established actors like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi was not always easy for him. “It does bother me when people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself,’ ” he told Variety in 2022. “I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple. I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me,” he added.

The actor’s family confirmed the news of his death on July 31. “It is with a heavy heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” they said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.” The statement continued, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone.”

Days after Angus’ passing, his mom confirmed on Facebook that he “did not intend” to end his life. Lisa said in her August 4 post that while her son “was in deep grief” over his father’s recent passing, Angus was “joyful” on the last day of his life. She reiterated at the end of her message to her Facebook friends that Angus’ death “was not intentional,” despite there being reports saying otherwise.